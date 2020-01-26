Football Videos

Sarri could quit after Juventus spell

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri hints he may quit his football career after his tenure at the Italian club.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 January, 2020 20:42 IST

Sarri could quit after Juventus spell

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 January, 2020 20:42 IST
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sarri could quit after Juventus spell
Diego Simeone
Simeone wants more from Atletico
Setien defends De Jong after Barcelona loss at Valencia
Zidane: It's the end of the world if Real lose
 More Videos
Solskjaer waiting on United January deals
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho
Born This Day: Jose Mourinho turns 57
Jurgen Klopp
Klopp: I had to ask how far ahead Liverpool are this week
Jordan Henderson
Klopp hails "unbelievable" Henderson after Liverpool victory
Klopp adamant Liverpool will keep Shaqiri
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
'Unstoppable' Ronaldo's work-ethic isn't wilting: Sarri
Frank Lampard unhappy with Chelsea's performance against Arsenal
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sarri unsure Ronaldo can play three games in a week for Juve
 Related