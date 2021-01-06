Football Videos Koeman relieved Barca able to train before Bilbao game after positive coronavirus tests Barcelona's preparations for Wednesday's game at Athletic Bilbao had been hit after two members of staff tested positive for COVID-19. Ayan Acharya_11013 06 January, 2021 09:12 IST Ayan Acharya_11013 06 January, 2021 09:12 IST Pochettino addresses Messi and Dele PSG rumours Koeman relieved Barca able to train before Bilbao game after positive coronavirus tests Mourinho hoping Tottenham fans can have their Wembley day out ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Andre Villas-Boas surprised by timing of Tuchel's PSG dismissal Frank Lampard under fire - will Chelsea swing the axe? Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after Saints defeat Watch: Hasenhuettl cries tears of joy as Southampton beats Klopp's Liverpool ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Mourinho delighted with record-breaking Spurs duo