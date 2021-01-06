Football Videos

Koeman relieved Barca able to train before Bilbao game after positive coronavirus tests

Barcelona's preparations for Wednesday's game at Athletic Bilbao had been hit after two members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Ayan Acharya_11013
06 January, 2021 09:12 IST
