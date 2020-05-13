Football Videos

La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at

La Liga greats remember the hardest stadiums they ever played at during their careers. There is a surprise vote for El Molinon too!

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 13 May, 2020 18:18 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 13 May, 2020 18:18 IST
La Liga match ball
La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at
La Liga match ball
La Liga Ambassadors remember the best managers they played under
Les Ferdinand: Player safety paramount ahead of Premier League return
Ligue 1: Vieira agrees with decision to end season
 More Videos
Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals
Sergio Ramos.
Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos
Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32
Fergie had fear factor at Manchester United - Giggs
Sarina Wiegman
Postponed Women’s Euro 2021 deserves own stage - Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman
Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight
Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought?
Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet
 Related