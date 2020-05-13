Football Videos La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at La Liga greats remember the hardest stadiums they ever played at during their careers. There is a surprise vote for El Molinon too! Team Sportstar Chennai 13 May, 2020 18:18 IST Team Sportstar Chennai 13 May, 2020 18:18 IST La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at La Liga Ambassadors remember the best managers they played under Les Ferdinand: Player safety paramount ahead of Premier League return Ligue 1: Vieira agrees with decision to end season More Videos Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32 Fergie had fear factor at Manchester United - Giggs Postponed Women’s Euro 2021 deserves own stage - Wiegman Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought? Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet