Football Videos

Lionel Messi - a career defined by numbers

With Lionel Messi dominating the headlines, take a look at the incredible stats which define his career.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 August, 2020 14:04 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 August, 2020 14:04 IST
Barcelona greats reveal the importance of Lionel Messi
Harry Maguire
Southgate has 'no reason' to doubt on-trial Maguire
Harry Maguire found guilty; given suspended sentence
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
 More Videos
Bayern Munich
WATCH: Bayern lands in Munich after Champions League triumph
Flick explains talk with Neymar after the final
Everyone said Bayern were terrible in November: Flick after winning UCL
Quality and collective strength means Bayern deserves European crown
PSG aims to learn lessons from Champions League final defeat
Bayern hero Coman leaves injuries behind to shine on big stage
Flick wary of PSG's pace in UEFA Champions League final
Kimmich hoping for fifth year lucky for UEFA Champions League success