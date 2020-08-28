Football Videos Lionel Messi - a career defined by numbers With Lionel Messi dominating the headlines, take a look at the incredible stats which define his career. Team Sportstar 28 August, 2020 14:04 IST Team Sportstar 28 August, 2020 14:04 IST Barcelona greats reveal the importance of Lionel Messi Southgate has 'no reason' to doubt on-trial Maguire Harry Maguire found guilty; given suspended sentence Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request More Videos WATCH: Bayern lands in Munich after Champions League triumph Flick explains talk with Neymar after the final Everyone said Bayern were terrible in November: Flick after winning UCL Quality and collective strength means Bayern deserves European crown PSG aims to learn lessons from Champions League final defeat Bayern hero Coman leaves injuries behind to shine on big stage Flick wary of PSG's pace in UEFA Champions League final Kimmich hoping for fifth year lucky for UEFA Champions League success