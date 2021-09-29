Football Videos

PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club

Paris Saint-Germain fans hail Lionel Messi's first goal since joining the club, as the French side beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Parc des Princes stadium.

29 September, 2021 18:42 IST
29 September, 2021 18:42 IST
