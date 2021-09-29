Football Videos PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club Paris Saint-Germain fans hail Lionel Messi's first goal since joining the club, as the French side beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Parc des Princes stadium. AFP 29 September, 2021 18:42 IST AFP 29 September, 2021 18:42 IST PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers "We need time": Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG Meet the 'Sheriff' who arrested Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes