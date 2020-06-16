Football Videos

Barca's record-breaker Messi reaches 20-goal mark for 12th consecutive season

Lionel Messi became the first player to score 20 goals or more in 12 consecutive seasons during Barcelona's win over Real Mallorca.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 June, 2020 11:13 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 June, 2020 11:13 IST
Favre unsure of Sancho's future at Dortmund
Barca's record-breaker Messi reaches 20-goal mark for 12th consecutive season
Stats Performance Of The Week - Lionel Messi
How La Liga is using technology to create atmosphere in empty stadiums
 More Videos
Erling Haaland.
Haaland's late minute winner keeps Dortmund season alive
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Zidane pleased with Hazard as Real beat Eibar
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid coach Zidane content despite second half drop off
Arsene Wenger.
Brexit has the potential to destroy the Premier League: Wenger
Arjen Robben trains at Bayern Munich
Covid-19 has taught us how to be human again: Henry
Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne