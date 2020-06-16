Football Videos Barca's record-breaker Messi reaches 20-goal mark for 12th consecutive season Lionel Messi became the first player to score 20 goals or more in 12 consecutive seasons during Barcelona's win over Real Mallorca. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2020 11:13 IST Team Sportstar 16 June, 2020 11:13 IST Favre unsure of Sancho's future at Dortmund Barca's record-breaker Messi reaches 20-goal mark for 12th consecutive season Stats Performance Of The Week - Lionel Messi How La Liga is using technology to create atmosphere in empty stadiums More Videos Haaland's late minute winner keeps Dortmund season alive Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Zidane pleased with Hazard as Real beat Eibar Real Madrid coach Zidane content despite second half drop off Brexit has the potential to destroy the Premier League: Wenger Arjen Robben trains at Bayern Munich Covid-19 has taught us how to be human again: Henry Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne