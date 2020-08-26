WATCH: Lionel Messi's most iconic celebrations

Lionel Messi shocked the world by informing his club Barcelona that he wishes to leave Camp Nou. His decision came after a brutal 8-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Messi has enjoyed a charmed run at Barcelona, the club he started his career at and has on many occassions explained that he dedicates his goals to his grandmother, who first took him to play football, but died before he hit the big time with Barça.

His family continues to be the wind beneath his wings, with the talismanic striker dedicating his 699th goal for club and country to his children where he imitated a character from a game that the family plays together.



As football circles look back at a stellar club career that may soon end, check out some of his iconic celebrations with the Catalan giant.