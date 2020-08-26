Football Football Videos Football Videos WATCH: Lionel Messi's most iconic celebrations Messi has explained that he dedicates his goals to his grandmother, who first took him to play football, but died before he hit the big time with Barça. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 26 August, 2020 15:39 IST As football circles look back at a stellar club career that may soon end, check out some of his iconic celebrations with the Catalan giant. - Getty Images Team Sportstar CHENNAI 26 August, 2020 15:39 IST Lionel Messi shocked the world by informing his club Barcelona that he wishes to leave Camp Nou. His decision came after a brutal 8-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Messi has enjoyed a charmed run at Barcelona, the club he started his career at and has on many occassions explained that he dedicates his goals to his grandmother, who first took him to play football, but died before he hit the big time with Barça. His family continues to be the wind beneath his wings, with the talismanic striker dedicating his 699th goal for club and country to his children where he imitated a character from a game that the family plays together. As football circles look back at a stellar club career that may soon end, check out some of his iconic celebrations with the Catalan giant. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.