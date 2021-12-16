Football Videos Lionel Messi honoured in sky-high mural in Argentina A 70-metre mural of football star Lionel Messi entitled "From another galaxy and from my city" is unveiled in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina. AFP 16 December, 2021 19:12 IST AFP 16 December, 2021 19:12 IST A 70-metre mural of football star Lionel Messi entitled "From another galaxy and from my city" is unveiled in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina.Artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga say they spent a month working on the vast mural, which is dedicated to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Lionel Messi honoured in sky-high mural in Argentina Mumbai City's 'Game Of Thrones' inspired modus operandi - End all unbeaten streaks Jamshedpur's Scottish pair flies high - hat-trick for Stewart, another win for Coyle Hyderabad FC flying high after 5-1 win over NorthEast United - ISL match recap Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Odisha FC climbs to 2nd on ISL table after win over NEUFC - Match review Mumbai City shows Jamshedpur FC who's boss - Best game of ISL 2021 so far? Igor Angulo: I am very ambitious and like to improve myself Ogbeche powers Hyderabad FC to win over wasteful Bengaluru FC Goa finally manages a win, SC East Bengal's worries grow Problems galore for ATK Mohun Bagan, slumps to 2nd loss on the trot vs Jamshedpur FC Momentum no bar, Kerala Blasters beat Odisha for first win of season Ralf Rangnick - Getting to know Manchester United's new interim manager