Football Videos Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield and has won every away game in the competition this season, but Emery has an 84 per cent success rate as a coach in European knockout ties since 2010. Reuters 02 May, 2022 22:56 IST Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp Reuters 02 May, 2022 22:56 IST Liverpool have only got half the job done in its UEFA Champions League semi-final against Villarreal and the Premier League side must be prepared for the worst against Unai Emery's team in the second leg, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday.Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield and has won every away game in the competition this season, but Emery has an 84 per cent success rate as a coach in European knockout ties since 2010."We didn't win the games by sitting deep and counter-attacking," Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Spain."We tried to play as ourselves and we have to do that again. We have to be ready to suffer and sit back in moments, but not as a general approach." Liverpool have lost only once this year as they seek an unprecedented quadruple of trophies."We must've done something right in the last few months. The problem now is everything is perfect, then the next game we start on the wrong foot and all of a sudden the game is different," Klopp said."We know we're in a good moment. But... what do you do if you lose 2-0 away? Why should I think about the past?"Let's say Villarreal have the first shot on target, the crowd goes up for each challenge... that's how it is."Klopp added that "maturity and experience" will be important but not decisive factors."They will try to play much more football than we allowed them in the first game," he added."Unai will surely try to adapt a few things. It will be really interesting. Maturity is important but not the only thing."Klopp said forward Roberto Firmino has started running again after a foot injury but was still experiencing pain and will not play in the match. (Video: AFP) Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp Liverpool vs Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp vs Unai Emery - Exciting Champions League clash awaits Anfield Champions League preview: Real Madrid's English rivalry - takes on City in semifinal first leg Villarreal's Etienne Capoue: We're up against the best in the competition Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Erik Ten Hag's to-do list at Manchester United - what should be on the Dutchman's agenda? Rangnick: Liverpool has 25 Formula One racing cars in their squad Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh Northern Ireland manager's sexist remark: Women more emotional than men, prone to conceding goals quickly Matildas footballer Aivi Luik shaves her head on the pitch From Italy to Ibrahimovic - Nations and players who will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC Jamshedpur FC- Through the Owen Coyle lens