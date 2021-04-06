Football Videos Guardiola on Haaland: Even a blind man knows his quality Pep Guardiola spoke in glowing terms about Erling Haaland as Manchester City prepares to take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Team Sportstar 06 April, 2021 11:53 IST Team Sportstar 06 April, 2021 11:53 IST Solskjaer aware Henderson over De Gea will 'create headlines' Arteta apologises for dismal Arsenal performance against Liverpool Pochettino refuses to blame PSG individuals after Lille defeat Guardiola dodges Haaland talk to respect Man City players More Videos Nagelsmann wary of 'world-class' Bayern without 'extraordinary' Manchester United has transfer plans in place for next season - Solskjaer Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft Messi, Kane, Haaland...Who will Man City sign to replace Agüero? Löw criticial of 'hesitant' Germany's finishing in North Macedonia loss Rodri and Gundogan lament departure of 'great' Aguero Ramos celebrates 35th birthday with Spain Aguero in numbers as he prepares to leave Manchester City