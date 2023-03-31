Football Videos

Man City vs Liverpool: What does Klopp’s Reds need to do to beat Guardiola’s side?

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp hinted about the ways the Reds can outplay Manchester City in the Premier League clash.

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp hinted about the ways the Reds can outplay Manchester City in the Premier League clash. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked to the press before the clash against Manchester City for the Premier League and gave some hints on what the Reds need to do to win at Etihad Stadium.

For Liverpool, any hopes of challenging at the top disappeared long ago in a troubled campaign, blighted by injuries and inconsistent form. But the team coached by Jurgen Klopp can still have a major say on the title race in its games against City this weekend and Arsenal next month.

Watch Klopp talk in the press conference below:

The priority for the Merseyside club, however, is to secure a top-four finish and, with it, qualification for next season’s Champions League. That’s why the stakes are so high on Saturday. A win is vital to both sides — even if they are not going head-to-head for the title.

The two teams have shared the last five league titles between them, with City winning four to Liverpool’s one.

(with inputs from AP)

