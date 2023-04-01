Football Videos

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Top five goals over the years in the MCI vs LIV Premier League clash

Before the Premier League game, Sportstar shortlists top five goals over the years in Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 10:19 IST
Manchester City and Liverpool have shared the last five league titles between them, with City winning four to Liverpool’s one.

Manchester City and Liverpool have shared the last five league titles between them, with City winning four to Liverpool's one.

The clash between Manchester City and Liverpool has been one of the most volatile Premier League clashes over the years. Saturday’s clash promises to be another such high-voltage contest.

5. Jordan Henderson, Liverpool vs Man City, March 1, 2015

4. Leroy Sane, Manchester City vs Liverpool, September 9, 2017

3. Nathan Ake, Manchester City vs Liverpool, December 23, 2022

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City vs Liverpool, February 3, 2013

1. Dirk Kuyt, Man City vs Liverpool, October 5, 2008

