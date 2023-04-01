Manchester City vs Liverpool: Top five goals over the years in the MCI vs LIV Premier League clash

The clash between Manchester City and Liverpool has been one of the most volatile Premier League clashes over the years. Saturday’s clash promises to be another such high-voltage contest.

Before the Premier League game, Sportstar shortlists top five goals over the years in Manchester City vs Liverpool.

5. Jordan Henderson, Liverpool vs Man City, March 1, 2015

4. Leroy Sane, Manchester City vs Liverpool, September 9, 2017

Leroy Sane's stunning strike making it 5-0 against Liverpool in 2017!

3. Nathan Ake, Manchester City vs Liverpool, December 23, 2022

A Christmas cracker!



Haaland, Mahrez and Ake's goals helped us seal a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup!

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City vs Liverpool, February 3, 2013

1. Dirk Kuyt, Man City vs Liverpool, October 5, 2008