Manchester United thrashes Leeds 6-2 to move up to third

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored two each as Manchester United turned on the style, thumping Leeds United 6-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday to move up to third in the Premier League.

United is now on 26 points, above Everton on goal difference and trails leader Liverpool by five points, having played a game less.

It was the best display this season from United who responded to Leeds' well known pressing game and relentless running by playing through the press with crisp, swift passing and matching Marcelo Bielsa's side for work-rate.



READ: Sheffield United denied first win as Brighton grabs late equaliser

It had been 16 years since the two Northern rivals had met at Old Trafford in the top flight and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not help but reflect how a crowd might have reacted.

"Just imagine if there were 75,000 people in, it would have gone down in history as one of the great performances against Leeds," said the Norwegian whose team executed a clear game-plan almost perfectly.

"We had to earn the right by running as much as them, that's a challenge. It could have been 12-4! It was that kind of game," he said.

McTominay fired United ahead after 67 seconds in emphatic fashion with a thundering low drive from outside the box after he had set up by Bruno Fernandes.

The midfielder then became the first player to score twice in the opening three minutes of a Premier League match when he collected a clever pass from Anthony Martial and beat Illan Meslier with a left-foot finish.

Fernandes made it 3-0 in the 20th minute, drilling home after the ball fell to him at the back post, after a swift United counter-attack.

Victor Lindelof added the fourth in the 37th minute, converting at the back post after Martial had flicked on a Luke Shaw corner.

But Leeds gave themselves a small foothold in the game when defender Liam Cooper headed in a Raphinha corner, four minutes before the break.

That goal gave Marcelo Bielsa's team some encouragement for the second half and United keeper David De Gea had to be at his sharpest to keep out a Raphina header.





Firing us to three points pic.twitter.com/45nRqsdNHc — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 20, 2020

READ: Vardy strikes again as Leicester sinks Spurs

But United put the game beyond Bielsa's side when the impressive McTominay found Dan James with crisp pass and the Welsh forward beat Meslier at his near post.

Fernandes added United's sixth -- and his second -- from the penalty spot in the 70th minute after Martial had been brought down in the box by Pascal Struijk.

Still Leeds continued to push forward in numbers and it was rewarded when Stuart Dallas beat De Gea with a wonderful curling shot from over 20 metres out.

With an animated Bielsa still urging his team forward despite being 6-2 down, Leeds left space for United to exploit and it was only a series of fine saves from Meslier that stopped an even heavier loss.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford said the performance was simply well below the standards Bielsa expects from his team.

"I'm almost glad the fans weren't allowed in to watch because it would have felt even worse sending them home after watching that. It's tough because 6-2 - it could have 6-6 if you're an optimistic Leeds fan or it could have been 10-2. We couldn't do ourselves justice," he said.

United had not scored more than five goals in a Premier League game since its 8-2 win over Arsenal in August 2011.





.



The thoughts of Dean Smith following another away win! pic.twitter.com/OgOIL2TOr7 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 20, 2020

A brace from Anwar El Ghazi and a second-half Bertrand Traore strike gave Aston Villa a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, handing new Baggies boss Sam Allardyce a defeat in his first game in charge.

Allardyce replaced the sacked Slaven Bilic in midweek but there was little he could do as his side went behind when El-Ghazi deftly steered home Traore's cross to the far post in the fifth minute.

West Brom had captain Jake Livermore sent off following a VAR review for a reckless tackle on Jack Grealish and Allardyce's new charges barely threatened after that, managing a single shot in the whole game.

With the home side struggling to contain playmaker Jack Grealish, Villa opened the second half strongly as John McGinn stooping to head wide and Ollie Watkins also had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR.



READ: Manchester United close to winning big trophies - Rashford

Traore finally added to their goal tally in the 84th minute with a superb solo effort, slicing through the middle and rolling home a cool finish for his first Premier League goal.

"I was waiting for the first goal and happy to get that. The early assist gave me confidence and showed me how I have to go through the game," Traore told the BBC.

Minutes later Grealish was bundled over in the box and El Ghazi powered the resulting spot kick straight down the middle to make it 3-0 and a win that lifts Villa to ninth spot on 22 points after 12 games.

West Brom remain second from bottom with seven points from 14 games, and Allardyce will have to move quickly to shore up a defence that looked overwhelmed for most of the 90 minutes.

"We need everybody fit and we need everybody to be on the pitch if we're to fight our way out of this position," Allardyce said.