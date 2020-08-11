Football Videos Solskjaer full of praise for Martial In United win Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised forward Anthony Martial for the development he has had through the season. Team Sportstar COLOGNE 11 August, 2020 14:34 IST Team Sportstar COLOGNE 11 August, 2020 14:34 IST Solskjaer full of praise for Martial In United win UEFA Champions League last-16 review Behind the scenes at Man City's UCL base in Portugal Wolves' Neves prepared for Sevilla showdown More Videos Europa League: Conte happy with semis progress Real Madrid can turn Man City tie around: Van der Vaart Leeds United chief Radrizzani hails Bielsa as 'perfect-fit' at Elland Road No-one can match 'best ever' Ronaldo's mentality - Danilo Socialeyesed - Arsenal celebrate Arteta's first trophy Gasperini expects 'tough' quarterfinal against PSG for Atalanta Arteta thanks Guardiola after winning first trophy at Arsenal Juve must fix defence for Champions League second leg: Sarri