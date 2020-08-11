Football Videos

Solskjaer full of praise for Martial In United win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised forward Anthony Martial for the development he has had through the season.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
COLOGNE 11 August, 2020 14:34 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
COLOGNE 11 August, 2020 14:34 IST

 

Solskjaer full of praise for Martial In United win
Raphael Varane
UEFA Champions League last-16 review
Behind the scenes at Man City's UCL base in Portugal
Wolves' Neves prepared for Sevilla showdown
 More Videos
Europa League: Conte happy with semis progress
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid can turn Man City tie around: Van der Vaart
Leeds United chief Radrizzani hails Bielsa as 'perfect-fit' at Elland Road
Cristiano Ronaldo
No-one can match 'best ever' Ronaldo's mentality - Danilo
Arsenal celebrates its 14th FA Cup title after beating Chelsea.
Socialeyesed - Arsenal celebrate Arteta's first trophy
Gasperini expects 'tough' quarterfinal against PSG for Atalanta
Arteta thanks Guardiola after winning first trophy at Arsenal
Juve must fix defence for Champions League second leg: Sarri