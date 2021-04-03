Football Videos

Manchester United has transfer plans in place for next season - Solskjaer

The Manchester United boss didn't reveal any targets, but has an idea of what his squad will look like in August.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 April, 2021 10:22 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 April, 2021 10:22 IST
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft
Messi, Kane, Haaland...Who will Man City sign to replace Agüero?
Löw criticial of 'hesitant' Germany's finishing in North Macedonia loss
Rodri and Gundogan lament departure of 'great' Aguero
 More Videos
Ramos celebrates 35th birthday with Spain
Aguero in numbers as he prepares to leave Manchester City
Bale will return to Real Madrid, but future remains unclear
World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022
Raul Jimenez mooted for Mexico Olympics squad after horror head injury
World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini.
Mancini confident of Italy quality at Euros
Zlatan gets emotional after Sweden recall