Football Videos Mancini confident of Italy quality at Euros The Italy boss backed his side to come good against bigger teams at the tournament later this year. Team Sportstar 26 March, 2021 14:53 IST Team Sportstar 26 March, 2021 14:53 IST Zlatan gets emotional after Sweden recall Koeman expecting tough battle for LaLiga after Barca thrash Sociedad Solskjaer defends Bruno omission, Rodgers hails Iheanacho Highlights: Mbappe scores twice as PSG goes top in six-goal thriller More Videos I'd pick Benzema for France - Zidane Champions League venue Istanbul ready for 'best final on the planet UEFA Champions League draw revealed ‘One of the best strikers in the world’ - Guardiola impressed by City-linked Haaland Zidane reacts to Champions League draw against Liverpool Can Manchester City win the quadruple? Solskjaer celebrates Pogba boost for Man United run-in Tottenham's Europa League exit a 'disgrace', says Lloris