Football Videos Marcus Rashford says receiving MBE award a 'proud moment' The 22-year-old, who successfully campaigned to extend free school meals this summer, will receive an Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to vulnerable children during the pandemic. Team Sportstar 14 October, 2020 11:29 IST Team Sportstar 14 October, 2020 11:29 IST Marcus Rashford says receiving MBE award a 'proud moment' WATCH: Five years of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool legacy Lampard pleased with Mendy debut despite defeat Five Things: Liverpool so superior when it comes to shots More Videos Jota will never forget dream Liverpool debut - Klopp Arteta aspiring for Arsenal to reach Liverpool's level Klopp doesn't consider Arsenal as title challenger Zidane: Benzema and Jovic can fit together at Real Madrid Versatile Vidal can play anywhere in midfield: Conte Mourinho reveals bizarre goalpost error following Tottenham win Ceferin defends allowing fans inside stadium for Super Cup EFL Cup: Lampard delighted with hat-trick hero Havertz