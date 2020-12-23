Football Videos Martinelli return lone bright spot for Arteta in another Arsenal defeat Arsenal's miserable season continued as it slumped to a 4-1 home defeat by holder Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 23 December, 2020 10:57 IST Team Sportstar 23 December, 2020 10:57 IST Martinelli return lone bright spot for Arteta in another Arsenal defeat ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Chelsea climbs to fifth with West Ham win, Lampard wary of getting comfortable Arteta slams 'unacceptable' Arsenal form More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Ligue 1: Lille hold wasteful PSG to goalless stalemate, Rennes finds form with Lorient win Benzema brilliance helps Real Madrid win fifth game in a row Manchester United thrashes Leeds 6-2 to move up to third ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for PSG must adapt to 'mental fatigue' - Tuchel Flick hails Bayern's comeback win to leapfrog Leverkusen to top spot