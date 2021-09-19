Football Videos

"We need time": Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino says "it is normal that PSG needs time to create bonds between players" after Wednesday's disappointing draw 1-1 against Club Brugge for the Champions League. PSG will be looking to continue their winning streak in Ligue 1 as they face Lyon on Sunday.

19 September, 2021
19 September, 2021 14:33 IST
