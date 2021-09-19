Football Videos "We need time": Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino says "it is normal that PSG needs time to create bonds between players" after Wednesday's disappointing draw 1-1 against Club Brugge for the Champions League. PSG will be looking to continue their winning streak in Ligue 1 as they face Lyon on Sunday. AFP 19 September, 2021 14:33 IST AFP 19 September, 2021 14:33 IST "We need time": Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG The FC Sheriff Tiraspol story: A controversial football club from separatist Transnistria reaches Champions League Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain