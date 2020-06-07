Football Videos

Messi returns to Barcelona training

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Saturday, after missing a session with a thigh injury.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 June, 2020 11:34 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 June, 2020 11:34 IST
Peter Bosz
Leverkusen lost to Bayern's top team: Bosz
Luis Enrique
Enrique laughed at the idea of losing 2015 Champions League final
Lionel Messi
Messi returns to Barcelona training
Diego Costa in court to settle tax fraud case
 More Videos
Bayern Munich
5 Things - Bayern's poor record against Leverkusen
Suarez ready to return to football after injury
Odion Ighalo.
Ighalo 'buzzing' to re-sign with Manchester United
Van Dijk and Alisson Liverpool's most important players: Heskey
Toni Kroos
Fastest to adapt will win LaLiga title: Kroos
Barcelona
La Liga: Andres Iniesta backs Barcelona to win title
Marcus Thuram
#BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support
Sevilla pays tribute to Jose Antonio Reyes
 Related