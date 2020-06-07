Football Videos Messi returns to Barcelona training Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Saturday, after missing a session with a thigh injury. Team Sportstar 07 June, 2020 11:34 IST Team Sportstar 07 June, 2020 11:34 IST Leverkusen lost to Bayern's top team: Bosz Enrique laughed at the idea of losing 2015 Champions League final Messi returns to Barcelona training Diego Costa in court to settle tax fraud case More Videos 5 Things - Bayern's poor record against Leverkusen Suarez ready to return to football after injury Ighalo 'buzzing' to re-sign with Manchester United Van Dijk and Alisson Liverpool's most important players: Heskey Fastest to adapt will win LaLiga title: Kroos La Liga: Andres Iniesta backs Barcelona to win title #BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support Sevilla pays tribute to Jose Antonio Reyes