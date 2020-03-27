Football Videos ‘Messi is my favourite player on FIFA’ - Spain star Olmo faces tough questions RB Leipzig and Spain star Dani Olmo has taken part in an online Q and A sessions with fans. Team Sportstar 27 March, 2020 16:39 IST Team Sportstar 27 March, 2020 16:39 IST ‘Messi is my favourite player on FIFA’ - Spain star Olmo faces tough questions Rubiales won't rush remaining fixtures once season resumes Atletico Madrid pays tribute to coronavirus health workers Lionel Messi joins other legends in coronavirus advice video More Videos FFA CEO announces suspension of A-League Football Icons - Thierry Henry Infantino: Fighting coronavirus is priority at the moment WATCH: Chhetri, Messi, Eto'o, Buffon part of FIFA's campaign against COVID-19 Early end to season would be major loss to Frankfurt, says director Fredi Bobic Cavani says everyone can be a hero when it comes to coronavirus Perez pays tribute to former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz Football icons - Ronaldo