Football Videos

Messi will retire and then Mane, Van Dijk and I can win Ballon d'Or - Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker said that Mane, Van Dijk and himself could go for the Ballon D'Or chase post Lionel Messi's retirement.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 December, 2019 15:12 IST

Messi will retire and then Mane, Van Dijk and I can win Ballon d'Or - Alisson

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 December, 2019 15:12 IST
Klopp lost for words over sensational Liverpool
Messi will retire and then Mane, Van Dijk and I can win Ballon d'Or - Alisson
Becoming a world champion is a realisation of a dream - Alisson
Flamengo was a match for Liverpool - Firmino
 More Videos
Everton have 'world class' manager in Ancelotti - Ferguson
Carlo Ancelotti appointed as Everton Manager
Mourinho praises 'multi-functional' midfielder Ndombele
Flamengo coach sees similarities with Liverpool
Mourinho '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of Chelsea visit
Flamengo came to win, Liverpool was told to stay at home for the cup - Klopp
Arteta vows to 'burn blood' from Arsenal helm
Ozil is a massive player for Arsenal: Arteta
 Related