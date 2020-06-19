Football Videos

Arteta backs David Luiz to bounce back from City nightmare

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes centre-back David Luiz will bounce back from a poor performance against Manchester City.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 June, 2020 13:54 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 June, 2020 13:54 IST
Arteta backs David Luiz to bounce back from City nightmare
Brendan Rodgers
Leicester wanted to take a knee to show support for Black Lives Matter: Rodgers
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo hails 'wonderful' Haaland
Setien hopes Messi's 700th goal comes against Sevilla
 More Videos
Harry Kane will start against Manchester United - Mourinho
Werner's decision not to play in the Champions League: Leipzig sporting director
Napoli only won because it was better at taking penalties, says Sarri
Ralph Hasenhuttl
Playing without spectators is a disadvantage for smaller teams: Hasenhuttl
Arteta hopes taking a knee before kickoff sends 'very strong message'
Guardiola praises Rashford for 'making a better society'
Pep Guardiola
White people must apologise for racism: Guardiola
Zinedine Zidane
We've always had a good relationship - Zidane on Bale