Football Videos Arteta backs David Luiz to bounce back from City nightmare Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes centre-back David Luiz will bounce back from a poor performance against Manchester City. Team Sportstar 19 June, 2020 13:54 IST Team Sportstar 19 June, 2020 13:54 IST Arteta backs David Luiz to bounce back from City nightmare Leicester wanted to take a knee to show support for Black Lives Matter: Rodgers Real Madrid legend Ronaldo hails 'wonderful' Haaland Setien hopes Messi's 700th goal comes against Sevilla More Videos Harry Kane will start against Manchester United - Mourinho Werner's decision not to play in the Champions League: Leipzig sporting director Napoli only won because it was better at taking penalties, says Sarri Playing without spectators is a disadvantage for smaller teams: Hasenhuttl Arteta hopes taking a knee before kickoff sends 'very strong message' Guardiola praises Rashford for 'making a better society' White people must apologise for racism: Guardiola We've always had a good relationship - Zidane on Bale