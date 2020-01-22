Football Videos

Arteta proud of his team stepping up for David Luiz

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was proud of his team for stepping up in the absence of a red-carded David Luiz to manage a 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

22 January, 2020 18:51 IST

