Football Videos

Mourinho praises 'world class' Spurs strikers as Arteta laments goal shy Arsenal

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane starred in the north London derby as Spurs went back to the top of the table; Arsenal now has one win in six games and sits 15th.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 December, 2020 09:31 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 December, 2020 09:31 IST
Mourinho praises 'world class' Spurs strikers as Arteta laments goal shy Arsenal
Returning Liverpool fans lament missed chance to celebrate Premier League title
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Preview
 More Videos
Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Pirlo
Pirlo delighted with Juve win but not first-half display
Zinedine Zidane
Zidane praises Real Madrid's character after beating Sevilla
ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview
Bayern stays top after 3-3 draw with Leipzig
Man City's Pep Guardiola never expected 700 games milestone
Tottenham deserves to be top of the league: Arsenal manager Arteta
Premier League prepares to welcome back fans
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for