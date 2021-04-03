Football Videos Nagelsmann wary of 'world-class' Bayern without 'extraordinary' Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Poland last week and is expected to be out for four weeks. Team Sportstar 03 April, 2021 10:45 IST Team Sportstar 03 April, 2021 10:45 IST Nagelsmann wary of 'world-class' Bayern without 'extraordinary' Manchester United has transfer plans in place for next season - Solskjaer Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft Messi, Kane, Haaland...Who will Man City sign to replace Agüero? More Videos Löw criticial of 'hesitant' Germany's finishing in North Macedonia loss Rodri and Gundogan lament departure of 'great' Aguero Ramos celebrates 35th birthday with Spain Aguero in numbers as he prepares to leave Manchester City Bale will return to Real Madrid, but future remains unclear World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022 Raul Jimenez mooted for Mexico Olympics squad after horror head injury World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022