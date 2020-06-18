Football Videos

Napoli only won because it was better at taking penalties, says Sarri

Arkadiusz Milik converted the decisive spot-kick in a penalty shootout as Napoli won its sixth Italian Cup following a 0-0 draw with Juventus.

18 June, 2020 16:11 IST
