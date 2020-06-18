Football Videos Napoli only won because it was better at taking penalties, says Sarri Arkadiusz Milik converted the decisive spot-kick in a penalty shootout as Napoli won its sixth Italian Cup following a 0-0 draw with Juventus. Team Sportstar 18 June, 2020 16:11 IST Team Sportstar 18 June, 2020 16:11 IST Napoli only won because it was better at taking penalties, says Sarri Playing without spectators is a disadvantage for smaller teams: Hasenhuttl Arteta hopes taking a knee before kickoff sends 'very strong message' Guardiola praises Rashford for 'making a better society' More Videos White people must apologise for racism: Guardiola We've always had a good relationship - Zidane on Bale Premier League: Manchester City vs Arsenal preview in numbers Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern edges Gladbach, Dortmund beats Dusselldorf Favre unsure of Sancho's future at Dortmund Barca's record-breaker Messi reaches 20-goal mark for 12th consecutive season Stats Performance Of The Week - Lionel Messi How La Liga is using technology to create atmosphere in empty stadiums