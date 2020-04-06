Football Videos

Nicaraguan footballers play on amid coronavirus fears

The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought most of the sporting world to a standstill, but football in Nicaragua has been hardly affected.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2020 16:53 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2020 16:53 IST
Matt Hancock
UK Health Minister calls on Premier League players to take wage cut
Watch: Juve's Paulo Dybala details COVID-19 experience in quarantine
Kimmich, Gnabry open up on Bayern cyber training
Life in China ‘slowly going back to normal’ - Cannavaro
 More Videos
Football Fans
Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold
Born this day - N'Golo Kante turns 29
Brighton expecting Premier League to be played behind closed doors
Adidas athletes come together for #HomeTeam campaign
‘Messi is my favourite player on FIFA’ - Spain star Olmo faces tough questions
Rubiales won't rush remaining fixtures once season resumes
Atletico Madrid pays tribute to coronavirus health workers
Lionel Messi joins other legends in coronavirus advice video
 Related