Football Videos Nicaraguan footballers play on amid coronavirus fears The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought most of the sporting world to a standstill, but football in Nicaragua has been hardly affected. Team Sportstar 06 April, 2020 16:53 IST Team Sportstar 06 April, 2020 16:53 IST UK Health Minister calls on Premier League players to take wage cut Watch: Juve's Paulo Dybala details COVID-19 experience in quarantine Kimmich, Gnabry open up on Bayern cyber training Life in China ‘slowly going back to normal’ - Cannavaro More Videos Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold Born this day - N'Golo Kante turns 29 Brighton expecting Premier League to be played behind closed doors Adidas athletes come together for #HomeTeam campaign ‘Messi is my favourite player on FIFA’ - Spain star Olmo faces tough questions Rubiales won't rush remaining fixtures once season resumes Atletico Madrid pays tribute to coronavirus health workers Lionel Messi joins other legends in coronavirus advice video