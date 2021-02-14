Football Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for NEUFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC. Team Sportstar 14 February, 2021 10:25 IST Team Sportstar 14 February, 2021 10:25 IST NorthEast United (NEUFC) will take on Odisha FC (CFC) in match 93 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC: 1, NEUFC: 1; Draws: 1)The fixture is level with both teams having a win to its name.Last meeting (OFC 2-2 NEUFC):The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 22, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In a closely fought game, Odisha opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Diego Mauricio. The lead was squandered as Benjamin Lambot headed in the equaliser for the Highlanders. A 65th-minute penalty converted by Kwesi Appiah put NorthEast United but its lead was short-lived as Cole Alexander equalised for Odisha FC as the game ended on a 2-2 draw.Current Position in Table:NEUFC: NorthEast is fifth on the table with 23 points from 16 games. It has five wins, eight draws and three losses in its tally.OFC: Odisha is reeling at the bottom of the table with nine points from 16 games. It has a solitary win while being inflicted with six draws and nine losses in its campaign.Podcast - The latest episode of The Full Time Show features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. Form Guide:NEUFC (DDWWW) - The Highlanders are on a five-match unbeaten streak. The side enters into the fixture after a goalless draw to Hyderabad FC.OFC (DLLDD) - Odisha’s poor run of form continued as it failed to notch up a win its last fivematches as well. The side heads into the fixture after a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):NorthEast United FC: 21Odisha FC: 16Top scorers 2020/21:NEUFC:4 - Federico Gallego4 - Luis Machado3 - Deshorn BrownOFC:9 - Diego Mauricio3 - Cole AlexanderTop-rated player- NEUFCFederico Gallego - 7.38Matches12Minutes Played878Goals/Assists4/4Passing Accuracy57.66Interceptions4Average Passes/Game38.58 Top-rated player- OFC:Cole Alexander - 7.45Matches13Minutes Played1170Goals/Assists3/1Passing Accuracy72.92Interceptions35Average Passes/Game41.77 Clean sheets 2020/21:NEUFC: 4OFC: 1 ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Mourinho and Guardiola resume a mellowing rivalry Club World Cup: Lewandowski, Kimmich dedicate title to self-isolating Muller More Videos ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Pirlo delighted as Juventus reaches Coppa Italia final ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for Zidane praises Real for reaction to new formation Greenwood a 'different class' for Man United against Everton - Solskjaer Bayern Munich beats Al Ahly to reach FIFA Club World Cup final ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for WATCH: Empty stadium only regret for Guardiola as Man City ends Anfield jinx