ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NEUFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC.

14 February, 2021 10:25 IST
14 February, 2021 10:25 IST

NorthEast United (NEUFC) will take on Odisha FC (CFC) in match 93 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC:  1, NEUFC: 1; Draws: 1)

The fixture is level with both teams having a win to its name.

Last meeting (OFC 2-2 NEUFC):

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 22, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In a closely fought game, Odisha opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Diego Mauricio. The lead was squandered as Benjamin Lambot headed in the equaliser for the Highlanders. A 65th-minute penalty converted by Kwesi Appiah put NorthEast United but its lead was short-lived as Cole Alexander equalised for Odisha FC as the game ended on a 2-2 draw.

Current Position in Table:

NEUFC: NorthEast is fifth on the table with 23 points from 16 games. It has five wins, eight draws and three losses in its tally.

OFC: Odisha is reeling at the bottom of the table with nine points from 16 games. It has a solitary win while being inflicted with six draws and nine losses in its campaign.

Form Guide:

NEUFC (DDWWW) - The Highlanders are on a five-match unbeaten streak. The side enters into the fixture after a goalless draw to Hyderabad FC.

OFC (DLLDD) - Odisha’s poor run of form continued as it failed to notch up a win its last five

matches as well. The side heads into the fixture after a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

NorthEast United FC: 21

Odisha FC: 16

Top scorers 2020/21:

NEUFC:

4 - Federico Gallego

4 - Luis Machado

3 - Deshorn Brown

OFC:

9 - Diego Mauricio

3 - Cole Alexander

Top-rated player- NEUFC

Federico Gallego -  7.38

Matches12
Minutes Played878
Goals/Assists4/4
Passing Accuracy57.66
Interceptions4
Average Passes/Game38.58

 

Top-rated player- OFC:

Cole Alexander - 7.45

Matches13
Minutes Played1170
Goals/Assists3/1
Passing Accuracy72.92
Interceptions35
Average Passes/Game41.77

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

NEUFC: 4

OFC:  1

