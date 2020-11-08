Football Videos

Solskjaer fumes at Premier League scheduling

"Our boys were set up to fail today with the scheduling," the Manchester United manager says after the club's 3-1 win over Everton.

08 November, 2020 13:10 IST
08 November, 2020 13:10 IST
