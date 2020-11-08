Football Videos Solskjaer fumes at Premier League scheduling "Our boys were set up to fail today with the scheduling," the Manchester United manager says after the club's 3-1 win over Everton. Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 13:10 IST Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 13:10 IST Pressure is a privilege - Ancelotti won't let up against Solskjaer Solskjaer suffers blow in Istanbul - the fallout Mourinho hails dominant Spurs after win over Ludogorets Zidane and Conte reflect on thrilling Champions League clash More Videos Champions League: Real Madrid and Inter desperate to grab first win Mourinho leads the plaudits after Bale strikes for Spurs Man United vs Arsenal preview: Arteta chases rare record Thomas Tuchel: Lack of rest will take a toll on players Mourinho slams Spurs players after abject defeat in Antwerp Barcelona president Bartomeu desperate for Messi to stay Solskjaer pleased despite 0-0 draw against Chelsea The story of El Clasico - Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid