Football Videos Solskjaer suffers blow in Istanbul - the fallout Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir. Team Sportstar 06 November, 2020 12:13 IST Team Sportstar 06 November, 2020 12:13 IST Solskjaer suffers blow in Istanbul - the fallout Mourinho hails dominant Spurs after win over Ludogorets Zidane and Conte reflect on thrilling Champions League clash Champions League: Real Madrid and Inter desperate to grab first win More Videos Mourinho leads the plaudits after Bale strikes for Spurs Man United vs Arsenal preview: Arteta chases rare record Thomas Tuchel: Lack of rest will take a toll on players Mourinho slams Spurs players after abject defeat in Antwerp Barcelona president Bartomeu desperate for Messi to stay Solskjaer pleased despite 0-0 draw against Chelsea The story of El Clasico - Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid El Clasico - Lionel Messi to end goal drought?