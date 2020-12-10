Football Videos

Guardiola praises Aguero's goalscoring 'instinct'

Sergio Aguero scored a goal in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Marseille.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 December, 2020 14:33 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 December, 2020 14:33 IST
Guardiola praises Aguero's goalscoring 'instinct'
Antonio Conte fumes at defensive Shakhtar
Zinedine Zidane: I'll never be Real Madrid's Alex Ferguson
ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for
 More Videos
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start: Solskjaer
ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation
Football
'A great shame' - Liverpool fans condemn Millwall booing
Champions League: Solskjaer insists Man United won't play for draw at Leipzig
Taking the knee is not a political statement: Gareth Southgate
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Ronald Koeman
La Liga: Under-pressure Koeman admits Barca title hopes fading
5 things: Barcelona's worst start since the 80s