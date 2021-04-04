Football Videos

Pochettino refuses to blame PSG individuals after Lille defeat

Pochettino, whose team plays Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League, has now seen his side lose its last three games at home in Ligue 1.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 April, 2021 11:56 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 April, 2021 11:56 IST
Arteta apologises for dismal Arsenal performance against Liverpool
Pochettino refuses to blame PSG individuals after Lille defeat
Guardiola dodges Haaland talk to respect Man City players
Nagelsmann wary of 'world-class' Bayern without 'extraordinary'
 More Videos
Manchester United has transfer plans in place for next season - Solskjaer
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft
Messi, Kane, Haaland...Who will Man City sign to replace Agüero?
Löw criticial of 'hesitant' Germany's finishing in North Macedonia loss
Rodri and Gundogan lament departure of 'great' Aguero
Ramos celebrates 35th birthday with Spain
Aguero in numbers as he prepares to leave Manchester City
Bale will return to Real Madrid, but future remains unclear