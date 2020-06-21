Football Videos Playing behind closed doors didn't affect Leicester: Rodgers Brendan Rodgers doesn't feel that playing behind closed doors affects Leicester City following the 1-1 draw against Watford. Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 14:59 IST Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 14:59 IST Playing behind closed doors didn't affect Leicester: Rodgers Zidane dismisses Pique’s suggestion that referees favour Real Madrid Record-breaking Lewandowski hailed by Flick My passion will be there, whether or not our fans are: Simeone More Videos Flick tight-lipped on Sane after winger rejects new Man City contract Klopp praises 'fantastic' Rashford for community work Mbappe reminds Brazil legend Ronaldo of himself Mourinho left disappointed by VAR in Spurs draw with United Barca and Real Madrid will drop points in title race: Setien Lampard 'excited' by Werner arrival at Chelsea Lampard not entertaining Ben Chilwell transfer talk Nagelsmann defends Timo Werner's Champions League decision