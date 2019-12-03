Football Videos Premier League Review - Matchday 14 Liverpool maintained its eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League standings as Manchester City dropped two more points. Team Sportstar 03 December, 2019 15:10 IST Premier League Review - Matchday 14 Team Sportstar 03 December, 2019 15:10 IST Premier League Review - Matchday 14 Messi: Someone will beat my Ballon d'Or record Virgil Van Dijk: Ballon d'Or nomination 'special' for a defender Robert Lewandowski: Lionel Messi 'one of the best in history' More Videos Lionel Messi wins a record sixth Ballon d'Or Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon D'Or Flick urges Bayern to give Coutinho more time Emotional Bologna coach thanks wife during leukemia battle Enrique would be out of a job without me - Moreno No club in the world could tempt me to leave Spurs: Mourinho Unai Emery's Arsenal reign in numbers Best of times; worst of times - Emery's Arsenal struggles