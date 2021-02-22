Football Videos Arteta targets Europa glory following Manchester City loss Raheem Sterling's solitary goal condemned Arsenal to its third defeat in four games and left them in 10th on the table. Reuters 22 February, 2021 11:23 IST Reuters 22 February, 2021 11:23 IST Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described Thursday's Europa League last-32 second-leg clash against Benfica as a 'final' after Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Manchester City further dented their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Raheem Sterling's goal after 75 seconds condemned Arsenal to its third defeat in four games and left them in 10th with 34 points, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United.If Arsenal does miss out on a top-four spot, it can qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League and Arteta said the competition had taken on added significance, with its tie against Benfica finely poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.ALSO READ | Manchester City stay 10 points clear of United and Leicester"The Europa League's always been really important but obviously every defeat now in the league will put us in a difficult position," Arteta said."We have to take it game by game, we need a run of games. I think we are having a big run of performances but we lost two or three games now in different ways and it's not we want."...We have a final on Thursday because we want to continue in the competition. We have to sleep, eat and we won't have time to train, then we fly to Greece," he added. Arteta said he would make several changes to the side after a draining contest against City."I don't know if it will be five, four or seven. We will have to see how they react," he said. Arteta targets Europa glory following Manchester City loss Moyes says West Ham United has more to offer after Tottenham victory Watch: PSG falls behind in title race with defeat to Monaco Klopp says losing Henderson to groin injury is a 'massive blow' More Videos Ancelotti reveals plan behind Merseyside derby win Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal Ancelotti insists James is happy at Everton Arsenal vs City: Arteta, Guardiola compliment one another ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Bruno Fernandes drives everyone on at United - Solskjaer Arteta urges in-form Saka to continue being consistent ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for