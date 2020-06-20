Football Videos

Mourinho left disappointed by VAR in Spurs draw with United

Tottenham Hotspure manager Jose Mourinho was left frustrated by VAR following Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Friday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 June, 2020 15:31 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 June, 2020 15:31 IST
Barca and Real Madrid will drop points in title race: Setien
Lampard 'excited' by Werner arrival at Chelsea
Frank Lampard.
Lampard not entertaining Ben Chilwell transfer talk
Julian Nagelsmann
Nagelsmann defends Timo Werner's Champions League decision
 More Videos
Premier League: Null and void season had Klopp worried
Arteta backs David Luiz to bounce back from City nightmare
Brendan Rodgers
Leicester wanted to take a knee to show support for Black Lives Matter: Rodgers
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo hails 'wonderful' Haaland
Setien hopes Messi's 700th goal comes against Sevilla
Harry Kane will start against Manchester United - Mourinho
Werner's decision not to play in the Champions League: Leipzig sporting director
Napoli only won because it was better at taking penalties, says Sarri