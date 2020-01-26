Football Videos

Setien defends De Jong after Barcelona loss at Valencia

Barca manager Quique Setien throws his weight behind Frenkie De Jong and other players despite the loss to Valencia.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 January, 2020 20:32 IST

Setien defends De Jong after Barcelona loss at Valencia

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 January, 2020 20:32 IST
Setien defends De Jong after Barcelona loss at Valencia
Zidane: It's the end of the world if Real lose
Solskjaer waiting on United January deals
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho
Born This Day: Jose Mourinho turns 57
 More Videos
Jurgen Klopp
Klopp: I had to ask how far ahead Liverpool are this week
Jordan Henderson
Klopp hails "unbelievable" Henderson after Liverpool victory
Klopp adamant Liverpool will keep Shaqiri
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
'Unstoppable' Ronaldo's work-ethic isn't wilting: Sarri
Frank Lampard unhappy with Chelsea's performance against Arsenal
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sarri unsure Ronaldo can play three games in a week for Juve
Arteta proud of his team stepping up for David Luiz
Guardiola - My next penalty taker could be Ederson!
 Related