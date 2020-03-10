Football Videos

Nagelsmann hopes coronavirus fears don't deter Leipzig fans

RB Leipzig will keep its gates open for fans for the Champions League round of 16 clash against Tottenham and the coach Nagelsmann welcomes the decision.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 March, 2020 15:00 IST

Nagelsmann hopes coronavirus fears don't deter Leipzig fans

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 March, 2020 15:00 IST
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho
Mourinho: Tottenham is not going to be my only club without silverware
Arteta will use Man City experience to outwit former mentor Guardiola
Nagelsmann hopeful Leipzig will see off Mourinho's Spurs
Carlos Tevez leads Boca Juniors title celebrations
 More Videos
Mikel Arteta- Arsenal heading in the right direction
Lampard: Still a long way to go in the race for top four
Thorgan Hazard wonder goal helps Dortmund beat Monchengladbach
Buenos Aires goes wild after Boca Juniors triumph
Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's 'worst game of the season'
Bayern Munich launches anti-racism campaign
Premier League Stats: From Jimenez's stunning form to De Gea's misery
Ronaldinho to stay in Paraguay to resolve passport legal case