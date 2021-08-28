Football Videos

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player'

With Real Madrid hoping to sign Kylian Mbappé, coach Carlo Ancelotti agrees that Paris SG's French striker "is a great player", but declines to comment further on the possible transfer ahead of the side's La Liga match against Betis Sevilla.

AFP
28 August, 2021 23:42 IST
AFP
28 August, 2021 23:42 IST
Read more stories on Football Videos.

