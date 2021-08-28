Football Videos Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' With Real Madrid hoping to sign Kylian Mbappé, coach Carlo Ancelotti agrees that Paris SG's French striker "is a great player", but declines to comment further on the possible transfer ahead of the side's La Liga match against Betis Sevilla. AFP 28 August, 2021 23:42 IST AFP 28 August, 2021 23:42 IST Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain Grealish 'over the moon' after Manchester City transfer Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment 'You did us proud': London mural celebrates England team Watch: Gareth Southgate calls racist abuse of England players 'unforgivable' Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity Watch - Guardiola: We just couldn't score a goal, congratulations to Chelsea