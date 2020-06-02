Football Videos

Real Madrid's Vazquez aiming for eleven wins to lift La Liga title

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vázquez is ready to fight for the La Liga title when the league begins this month.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 02 June, 2020 11:24 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 02 June, 2020 11:24 IST
Players against EPL return must be respected: Barnes
Bundesliga Highlights: Lewandowski's brace, Sancho's stunning treble
Bundesliga: Nagelsmann happy as Leipzig move back into third
Lucas Vazquez (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring for Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's Vazquez aiming for eleven wins to lift La Liga title
 More Videos
Jadon Sancho
Football has a great platform to support BLM: Heskey
Greg Dyke pushes for free-to-air Premier League games
Chris Hughton: EPL 'has a responsibility' to help lower-league clubs
La Liga president Javier Tebas says schedule won't be easy
Gladbach boss Rose supports Thuram's protest for George Floyd
Messi sends La Liga a warning with deadly finish in Barcelona training
Flick challenges Lewandowski to break Dusseldorf duck
Martin O'Neill.
Martin O'Neill believes team execs can learn from The Last Dance
 Related