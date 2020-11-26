Football Videos 'He was a hell of a player' - Zidane on Maradona's death Zinedine Zidane shared his favourite memories of Diego Maradona after the Argentine's death on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 26 November, 2020 11:09 IST Team Sportstar 26 November, 2020 11:09 IST 'He was a hell of a player' - Zidane on Maradona's death Guardiola: 'Man of joy' Maradona made world football better Champions League matches observe minute's silence for Diego Maradona RIP Maradona: Simeone struggling to take in passing of former teammate More Videos Remembering Maradona - From Argentina to Naples, tributes flow in for Argentine legend FIFA should retire number 10 shirt in Maradona's honour: Villas-Boas WATCH: Jorge Valdano bursts into tears on air remembering Diego Maradona ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats, Players to watch out for Lampard keen to keep Giroud at Chelsea Tuchel calls on Mbappe to step up in Champions League Walcott's Southampton return means something to him: Hansenhuttl