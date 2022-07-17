What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn
The departure of Robert Lewandowski leaves Bayern Munich with the unenviable task of finding a replacement for the Bundesliga’s most prolific contemporary striker after his relationship with the club turned sour.
17 July, 2022 17:12 IST
The departure of Robert Lewandowski leaves Bayern Munich with the unenviable task of finding a replacement for the Bundesliga’s most prolific contemporary striker after his relationship with the club turned sour. ‘What Robert has achieved here is more than extraordinary. He won everything here and contributed to many titles,’ says Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn.
