Football Videos Flick hails Bayern's comeback win to leapfrog Leverkusen to top spot Lewandowski's injury-time winner completed another comeback victory for Bayern, ensuring the champion sits top of the standings, ahead of Leverkusen, going into the Christmas break. Team Sportstar 20 December, 2020 10:25 IST Team Sportstar 20 December, 2020 10:25 IST PSG must adapt to 'mental fatigue' - Tuchel Flick hails Bayern's comeback win to leapfrog Leverkusen to top spot Guardiola hails Stones performance for gritty City Klopp defends resting Salah as Liverpool thrashes Palace More Videos Lewandowski caps year to remember with late Bayern winner Solskjaer's two years in Old Trafford hotseat ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Barca is Barca with or without Messi - Desailly Ligue 1 highlights: PSG, Rennes post wins Bundesliga highlights: Dortmund, Leverkusen, Bayern post wins ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for