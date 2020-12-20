Football Videos Lewandowski caps year to remember with late Bayern winner Lewandowski's injury-time winner completed another comeback victory for Bayern, ensuring the champion sits top of the standings, ahead of Leverkusen, going into the Christmas break. Reuters 20 December, 2020 09:46 IST Reuters 20 December, 2020 09:46 IST Robert Lewandowski hailed a year to remember as his two goals helped Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen and go top of the Bundesliga on Saturday, capping a fantastic 12 months for him and his team.Lewandowski's injury-time winner completed another comeback victory for Bayern, ensuring the champions sit top of the standings, ahead of Leverkusen, going into the Christmas break.That 93rd-minute goal took the Pole's tally this calendar year to 32 just two days after becoming the first Bundesliga player to be crowned the worlds best at the FIFA Best Awards."What a year we have had," Lewandowski told Sky Sport after Bayern's win.READ : Lewandowski scores 250th league goal as Bayern sinks Wolfsburg, Leverkusen stays on top "We always want more. And I hope that next year we will keep scoring goals like this to win matches in this way."The win at Leverkusen was the champion's final match of a remarkable 2020, in which IT won five trophies including the Champions League, finishing the calendar year having tasted just one loss in all competitions.Bayern did fall behind for the seventh successive Bundesliga match, but in each of those seven games they have not lost."We know we suffer from these attention deficits at the start of games," Bayern coach Hansi Flick told DW."But now we finally have a short break and it's something we want to improve. This was the ending that we all wished for, rounding off a fantastic year for the team." Another feather added to #RobertLewandowski's cap! He beats #LionelMessi and #CristianoRonaldo to win #TheBest Men's Player of the Year Award.Treble with #BayernMunich, UEFA Award and now a #FIFATheBest honour pic.twitter.com/TlOEpoEEZI— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 17, 2020 Lewandowski's goals ended Leverkusen's unbeaten start to this Bundesliga season and its coach Peter Bosz felt the defeat was unjust, having seen his side take the lead through Patrik Schicks fine volley."The result is undeserved and disappointing," Bosz said."Nevertheless, today the team showed that we can keep up with the best team in Europe. That has to give us confidence." Lewandowski caps year to remember with late Bayern winner Solskjaer's two years in Old Trafford hotseat ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Barca is Barca with or without Messi - Desailly Ligue 1 highlights: PSG, Rennes post wins Bundesliga highlights: Dortmund, Leverkusen, Bayern post wins ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Ronald Koeman hails win over 'great' Sociedad Mourinho disappointed Spurs couldn't get a result at Anfield Ronaldo squanders penalty, Juventus shares spoils with Atalanta ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for