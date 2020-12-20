Football Videos

Lewandowski caps year to remember with late Bayern winner

Lewandowski's injury-time winner completed another comeback victory for Bayern, ensuring the champion sits top of the standings, ahead of Leverkusen, going into the Christmas break.

20 December, 2020 09:46 IST
20 December, 2020 09:46 IST

Robert Lewandowski hailed a year to remember as his two goals helped Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen and go top of the Bundesliga on Saturday, capping a fantastic 12 months for him and his team.

That 93rd-minute goal took the Pole's tally this calendar year to 32 just two days after becoming the first Bundesliga player to be crowned the worlds best at the FIFA Best Awards.

"What a year we have had," Lewandowski told Sky Sport after Bayern's win.

READ : Lewandowski scores 250th league goal as Bayern sinks Wolfsburg, Leverkusen stays on top

"We always want more. And I hope that next year we will keep scoring goals like this to win matches in this way."

The win at Leverkusen was the champion's final match of a remarkable 2020, in which IT won five trophies including the Champions League, finishing the calendar year having tasted just one loss in all competitions.

Bayern did fall behind for the seventh successive Bundesliga match, but in each of those seven games they have not lost.

"We know we suffer from these attention deficits at the start of games," Bayern coach Hansi Flick told DW.

"But now we finally have a short break and it's something we want to improve. This was the ending that we all wished for, rounding off a fantastic year for the team."

 

Lewandowski's goals ended Leverkusen's unbeaten start to this Bundesliga season and its coach Peter Bosz felt the defeat was unjust, having seen his side take the lead through Patrik Schicks fine volley.

"The result is undeserved and disappointing," Bosz said.

"Nevertheless, today the team showed that we can keep up with the best team in Europe. That has to give us confidence."

