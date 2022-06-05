Football Videos Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL As Roy Krishna departs from ATK Mohun Bagan, lets take a look back at the journey of the Fijian forward in the ISL and his contributions to the West Bengal based club. Team Sportstar 05 June, 2022 12:13 IST Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL Team Sportstar 05 June, 2022 12:13 IST Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL Two Manchester United fans look back at Liverpool's failed Champions League, quadruple bids Benzema is probably the most underestimated player in history, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for All Football Videos More Videos Must watch: Roma players interrupt Mourinho's press conference to celebrate Conference League title Premier League recap: Man City win title, Liverpool misses out, Burnley relegated; Salah and Son share Golden Boot FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the venues Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38 Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys? Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp