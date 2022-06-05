Football Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

As Roy Krishna departs from ATK Mohun Bagan, lets take a look back at the journey of the Fijian forward in the ISL and his contributions to the West Bengal based club.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 June, 2022 12:13 IST

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 June, 2022 12:13 IST

 

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL
Two Manchester United fans look back at Liverpool's failed Champions League, quadruple bids
Benzema is probably the most underestimated player in history, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin
Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

All Football Videos

 More Videos
Must watch: Roma players interrupt Mourinho's press conference to celebrate Conference League title
Premier League recap: Man City win title, Liverpool misses out, Burnley relegated; Salah and Son share Golden Boot
FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the venues
Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38
Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge
Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update
Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys?
Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App