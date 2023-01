Relegation-threatened Everton announced on Monday it had appointed former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as its new manager to replace the sacked Frank Lampard.

Dyche, who has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract, has a tough first match -- up against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

(with inputs from AFP)

Watch the 51-year-old return to the Premier League, hoping to turn the fate of Everton: