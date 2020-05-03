Football Videos

Champions League glory is a priority - Sergio Aguero

The furthest Manchester City has gone in the Champions League is the semifinals, while it remains in contention to win the competition in 2019-20.

03 May, 2020 14:03 IST
03 May, 2020 14:03 IST
