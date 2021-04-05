Football Videos

Solskjaer aware Henderson over De Gea will 'create headlines'

Manchester United goalkeepers Dean Henderson and David de Gea are battling it out for a starting spot.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 April, 2021 09:01 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 April, 2021 09:01 IST
Solskjaer aware Henderson over De Gea will 'create headlines'
Arteta apologises for dismal Arsenal performance against Liverpool
Pochettino refuses to blame PSG individuals after Lille defeat
Guardiola dodges Haaland talk to respect Man City players
 More Videos
Nagelsmann wary of 'world-class' Bayern without 'extraordinary'
Manchester United has transfer plans in place for next season - Solskjaer
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft
Messi, Kane, Haaland...Who will Man City sign to replace Agüero?
Löw criticial of 'hesitant' Germany's finishing in North Macedonia loss
Rodri and Gundogan lament departure of 'great' Aguero
Ramos celebrates 35th birthday with Spain
Aguero in numbers as he prepares to leave Manchester City