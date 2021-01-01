Football Videos Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020 Robert Lewandowski, added the FIFA Best Male Footballer of the Award to his collection of five major titles in 2020. Here are the stats behind his career's best year. Team Sportstar 01 January, 2021 14:02 IST Team Sportstar 01 January, 2021 14:02 IST Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020 Who are the Premier League Stats Stars of 2020? Atletico beat Getafe while not at their best: Simeone Klopp not dwelling on Newcastle performance after Liverpool drops valuable points More Videos Premier League facing a 'tough time' against COVID-19 threat - Lampard Solskjaer ‘can’t see benefit’ of Premier League COVID break Winning LaLiga will be 'very complicated' for Barcelona: Koeman ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Mourinho challenges Spurs to kill matches after Wolves snatches point Liverpool's fault West Brom won a point - Klopp Cristiano Ronaldo named ‘Player of the Century’ at Globe Soccer Awards ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for